Editor:
What next, Americans and Corporate America? Fences with barb wire on top of them and sentry guards all around our reservations again?
Why do you profess that this wall is all about keeping the good and hardworking Mexican/Hispanic people out of these United States?
There are 565 Sovereign Nations in America, some 25,694,928 Indigenous people in Mexico, and roughly 30 million Indigenous people in South America and yes, North America, Mexico and South America was and still is Indian Country, historical fact.
For over five centuries, 500 some years, through hate, lies, deceit, corruption and failure to understand that our people were only trying to protect their homeland, not just here in these United States, but as well in Mexico and South America.
Did America help tear down the Iron Curtain? Did America help tear down the wall in Germany?
Yes, it was good Americans who at one time helped tear down those fences with barb wire on top along with army sentry guards that were around the reservations, now it almost seems as if America and Corporate America now want to resurrect those fences.
Were the good Hispanic/Mexican people from Mexico responsible for 9/11? The vast majority of these Hispanic/Mexican people come to this country to help the rancher and farmer put food on your table for your families and today there are many of them who are still employed in the ranching and farming communities, not to mention employed in many mining communities and doing other jobs that no one else will do because the pay isn’t that great.
Let me remind you, your immigrant ancestors murdered infants, children, women, elders, holy people and medicine folks for well over 500 years, five centuries of horrified murder, the world’s worst genocide, the world’s worst holocaust, in honor of your religious beliefs and your American flag, for the most part it was done in the name of “Greed.”
The Wall is a representation of prejudice, discrimination and racial hate attitudes, a waste of time and money. Building this Wall would be a great unfairness to Freedom, Liberty and Justice for all.
Larry Kibby
Elko
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.