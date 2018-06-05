Editor:
Children are being taken from their undocumented parents at the U.S./Mexico border. They are being taken to a very secretive "detention" center in Texas.
On Sunday Jeff Merkley, U.S. Senator from Oregon, was denied entrance when he requested his right to see exactly how these children are being treated.
We are imprisoning children with no restriction because of the legal status of their parents ...
This is America? WE are Americans and WE are responsible for this.
What have we become?
Bob and Kate Alston
South Fork
