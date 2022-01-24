Letter: America not righting its wrongs

Dear Ms Noland:

Clearly you haven't been following the chain of letters. I have had now 4 letters to to make a decision as to the ability of Ms Homer to locate material relevant to the question that I initially asked of the writer: When exactly was America so great?

Ms Homer proceeded to quote blatantly racists texts (Killers of the Osage Moon) and attempted to rationalize the inhumane treatment that we subjected the Native inhabitants of America. Yes, we indeed have to look at the time through the lens of the time, but we do not have to say that what we did and who we were was great. During the Second World War, we allowed MILLIONS of Jews to be slaughtered and sat on our heels until the war was brought to our front door. We "rushed" into war, 3 years after it had started, waving our better-than-thou banners while in our country black people couldn't walk into the same door, drink from the same fountain, or be educated in the same schools as white people.

The Jewish faith has this amazing outlook on forgiveness. When a person is wronged, it is up to the person who was wronged to issue forgiveness. The person who hurt them is required to show contrition, to make amends for the situation that caused the person to be wronged. In no way has our society showed contrition to the MANY people we have wronged. In no way have we attempted to right the wrongs we continue to perpetrate on anyone who isn't white. Instead, we roll our eyes and say "Well, I didn't specifically do anything wrong so I am fine." If we cannot admit that we've made mistakes, we cannot grow from it.

As for your ad hominem attacks, thank you for proving the very points that I was making. This is why we are where we are: a country divided between those that want to be better, and those drowning in nostalgia.

Samantha Carbury

Spring Creek

