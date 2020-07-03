Letter: America, the land of the free?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

There is a battle taking place for the survival of America. Individuals must be allowed to conduct their own lives as they wish. State and local governments have restricted the liberty of individuals in the name of “protection.”

All humans desire to be free, and because God is free and we are created in his image and likeness, our freedoms come from God. So the Founders believed. There are those who are always ready to nationalize away our rights, from religious liberty and the freedom to assemble to the arguments justifying the circumvention of our 2nd Amendment. All this is being done to "protect" us.

Some politicians advocate for universal sick leave, universal health care, universal childcare, guaranteed income for everyone. Our history is being rewritten to serve their purposes. And, what has Trump done? Well, he waived or liberalized many regulatory requirements that would have impeded efforts to cope with this epidemic. Restrictions were relaxed on medical professionals allowing them to nurse and doctor wherever needed. Trump removed many roadblocks in Medicare, HSAs etc. but most importantly he put a ban on international travel.