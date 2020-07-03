Letter: America, the land of the free?

Editor:
There is a battle taking place for the survival of America. Individuals must be allowed to conduct their own lives as they wish. State and local governments have restricted the liberty of individuals in the name of “protection.”
All humans desire to be free, and because God is free and we are created in his image and likeness, our freedoms come from God. So the Founders believed. There are those who are always ready to nationalize away our rights, from religious liberty and the freedom to assemble to the arguments justifying the circumvention of our 2nd Amendment. All this is being done to "protect" us.
Some politicians advocate for universal sick leave, universal health care, universal childcare, guaranteed income for everyone. Our history is being rewritten to serve their purposes. And, what has Trump done? Well, he waived or liberalized many regulatory requirements that would have impeded efforts to cope with this epidemic. Restrictions were relaxed on medical professionals allowing them to nurse and doctor wherever needed. Trump removed many roadblocks in Medicare, HSAs etc. but most importantly he put a ban on international travel.
Nevertheless, small independent businesses have been devastated. Some people today compare this crisis to the Great Depression, believing in the myth of the New Deal which supposedly saved us. However, it prolonged it by seven years. The economy was just beginning to recover when FDR’s quixotic interventions allowed producers to collude and hold salaries above the going rate. Example: he ordered the elimination of food surpluses by impounding and destroying comestible food, thus deepening the slump and creating the long lines of the hungry and unemployed.
Stand up and oppose any who disregard the words written in our Constitutions, federal or state. They are not meaningless scribblings. The coronavirus is being used as a pretext to inflict onerous regulations, taxation and control on our freedoms.
As with any response to a national crisis, growth in government power and programs occurs and calls for more bureaucracy. We actually need a leaner government and a cabinet position department that would coordinate events of any future pandemic.
Thelma M. Homer
Elko
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!