Editor:
Just weeks after our daughter, Elsie, was born, she was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF), a life-threatening, genetic disease that affects more than 30,000 people in the U.S., including 220 Nevadans. CF is caused by a defective gene that makes the body produce unusually thick, sticky mucus that clogs the lungs, making it extremely difficult to breathe.
As I researched CF through my heartache and fears, one thing stood out: the life expectancy for people with CF is 44 years old. I refused to accept that Elsie’s life would be cut short, and I was resolved to do everything possible so she could celebrate milestones.
It was not long before managing frequent doctor visits and hospitalization, high costs of medications, specialized treatment, and out-of-network providers cost our family excessive time and energy. I knew Elsie needed a voice, and I could not do it alone.
I first met Rep. Mark Amodei at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s March on the Hill. From our initial meeting, I knew I had an ally. He, too, has a personal connection to CF, so when I asked him to join the Congressional Cystic Fibrosis Caucus, he immediately agreed.
This month, Rep. Amodei agreed to serve as co-chair to the Caucus, one of the few that is bicameral and bipartisan. He may be known for his land management expertise, but his heart is also behind protecting those with pre-existing conditions, like Elsie. Thank you Rep. Amodei, for your commitment to ensuring that health care is accessible, adequate and affordable to all.
Dan Hamer
Gardnerville
