Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Editor:

I recently took a trip from Elko to the southern part of our state. I heard about White Pine High playing baseball games again on the old field in McGill. A field constructed years ago by Kennecott Copper Corporation and used by a semi-pro team they sponsored.

Before I began my trip I was determined to make a stop at this old, “refurbished,” ball-field. A field I and many others from the Elko area played on many years ago.

Once I made the turn at the junction to 93 West, my anticipation began growing. I started thinking back to my high school days, traveling in that damn school bus, and how we'd begin preparing to play White Pine in McGill. Once we passed Shellbourne, we knew it wouldn't be long before the smokestacks of Kennecott would be visible and we'd begin getting into our uniforms.

As I drove into McGill, passing the old swimming pool to the right, my anxiety heightened even more, I knew it would be just a matter of minutes. I made the left turn off 93, up the road about 200 yards and a right into the parking lot of this old field.

Everything appeared much as I had remembered. I walked through the opening of the fence surrounding the field, and as I stood at the top, looking down at the field, the emotions began kicking in, it was beautiful. The grandstands had been refurbished, and the field looked amazing.

I took a walk down the steps and walked onto the field. I stood at home plate and looked back towards the grandstands, then walked to the mound and over to third (the two positions I had played in high school). Emotions were deep, and I could visualize many of the players, coaches and even the umpires from years gone by.

As I left, it began to “set in” how the people in McGill and Ely realized the importance and appreciation of history in their community and have preserved it, while the elected members of Elko government sadly work to destroy it.

Gaylen Christean

Elko