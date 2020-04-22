Letter: An open thank you to Mayor Keener

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mr. Keener:

My teenagers read Mr. Miller's open letter to you and got to the part where he said Elko should be marketed as "a mining town with access to 24-hour prostitution, gambling, drinking, and marijuana." My 17-year-old daughter summed up her open-mouthed reaction with one word: "GROSS." My 15-year-old son rolled his eyes and wryly declared, "Great. Let's become Vegas."

So THANK YOU, Mr. Keener, for not turning Elko into Vegas. My kids thank you as well.

Thank you for trying to reopen as much of Elko as possible.

Thank you for being creative in finding alternatives to the above list to attract people to Elko. (Although if Elko had been a hot-spot of attraction, we'd have much more of a Covid crisis than we do.)

P.S. My son advises anyone who wants 24-hour access to all those things to go ahead and move to Vegas. We have more intelligent things to do here.

Lisi Neff

Ruby Valley

