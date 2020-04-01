Letter: An opportunity for parents to educate

Editor:
Granted the virus is serous. So let's take this time to reflect on what this lesson is all about. Maybe it's about self reliance and being together. Depending on ourselves, community, and Country. Certainly a time to teach our children, grandchildren, and even our parents and community about history. Not on YouTube, but through actually spending time together reflecting on how we built this Country.
School is out, but do your loved ones know the difference between Socialism, Communism, and Marxism? Do they understand the difference between Democracy and a Constitutional Republic? Do they understand their Constitutional rights? Can they recite them? Do they even know the Pledge of Allegiance or the National Anthem? Who wrote them or why? Can they recite the Bill of Rights and understand them? Do they know why the Civil War took place or how Women and Minorities fought for their rights and what they endured to do get them? Do they know why we fought and died in all our wars?
You might want to take the time now to educate them, as much of this is lost in our current educational system. To the people of this Country it's up to you. Education is key, and it doesn't necessarily happen in school.
Do they understand why we respect and cherish our Veterans, our elders, Law Enforcement, and First Responders? They should right now! Do they understand when to take off their hat and put their hand on their hearts? When to kneel and when to salute? When to put down their cell phone? Can they look others in the eye, speak their mind, unafraid?
Maybe this is the valuable lesson we are learning in this trying time. Speak out, spend this precious time talking, teaching, leading and protecting what this Country stands for by teaching future generations, and some of the present and even the past. If we are going to make America great again, it's not going to be by political affiliation. It will be through teaching the lessons of our past.
Stay strong, stay safe, and United we stand!
Lori Vavak
Elko
