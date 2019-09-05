An uplifting moment
On September 1st about 3:30 p.m. our home on the west side was extremely threatened by a wildfire in the fields behind our house. Thanks to the incredible response by the many state, county, city, federal ground responders and air resources our fire damage was limited. The quick actions by all the men and women who fought this fire no doubt saved our home from a total loss. Even though when the fire was basically extinguished, fire fighters stayed on site through the night and the next day assuring there were no “hotspots” remaining.
A huge thanks to all of you that assisted with fighting this fire, including our neighbors. One act by fireman David Metz was especially impressive. We always display the American flag on our deck but it was a total loss due to the fire. When the major blaze was extinguished Mr. Metz appeared on our scorched deck and produced a new American flag from his back and set about attaching it to our staff to immediately fly again. An uplifting moment after a near tragedy.
We are fortunate in Elko to have such individuals to put their lives on the line to protect all of us.
Don & Liz Trowbridge
Elko
