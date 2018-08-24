Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Editor:

I for one support the removal of bars from the boxes of animal crackers.

I was always uncomfortable eating caged food, but now I will feel much better eating them as per PETA (People Eating Tasty Animals).

Ben Sadleir

Elko

