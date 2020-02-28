Letter: Animal sanctuary without the hype

Editor:
According to the article, "Wildlife Sanctuary plans new buildings, fundraiser,” the sanctuary, founded by Sugasa, her husband David and a board of directors in 2006, was certified three years ago by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries ... and “Sugasa said Safe Haven is …one of eight big cat accredited sanctuaries in the United States.”
GFAS, Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries, is a private, 501(c)(3) Washington D.C. nonprofit, nongovernmental organization founded in 2007 that mostly accredits domestic animals such as horses. Out of about 130+ GFAS’ facilities, around 20 or less have large exotics such as big cats or bears.
HSUS, Humane Society of the United States, owns the GFAS web domain SANCTUARYFEDERATION.ORG and many current or past GFAS board members and staff have ties to HSUS. HSUS is not associated with local humane societies. They are known to lobby against activities that are dear to rural Nevadans: hunting, trapping, feral horse round-ups and exotic animal ownership (other than their own "approved" facilities).
I am a president of Nevada based 501(c)(3) www.REXANO.org, Responsible Exotic Animal Ownership educational organization. I am involved in rehoming of exotic animals, but our facility is not open to paying public and we don’t waste money on tourist welcome centers or gift shops.
REXANO believes A TRUE ANIMAL SANCTUARY provides a peaceful atmosphere and has NO VISITORS OR PARTIES. Our animals are not stuck in cages with paying strangers gawking at them during the billboard-advertised tours.
We have federal USDA, state NDOW and Nye County permits and licenses. We don’t want to be part of private sanctuary groups for many reasons:
On November 2013 a female employee was killed by captive mountain lions at GFAS’ WildCat Haven in Oregon, since renamed WildCat Ridge, which was charged with OSHA violations.
The Minnesota Attorney General issued a Summary OF ASSURANCE OF DISCONTINUANCE WITH THE GFAS’ WILDCAT SANCTUARY in 2014. Investigators found that the sanctuary boss misused donors’ money for underwear, bra, personal hygiene items, hair removal products, electricity, propane, including a book “Are You there, Vodka”.
Zuzana Kukol
Henderson