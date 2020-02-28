Letter: Animal sanctuary without the hype

Editor:

According to the article, "Wildlife Sanctuary plans new buildings, fundraiser,” the sanctuary, founded by Sugasa, her husband David and a board of directors in 2006, was certified three years ago by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries ... and “Sugasa said Safe Haven is …one of eight big cat accredited sanctuaries in the United States.”

GFAS, Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries, is a private, 501(c)(3) Washington D.C. nonprofit, nongovernmental organization founded in 2007 that mostly accredits domestic animals such as horses. Out of about 130+ GFAS’ facilities, around 20 or less have large exotics such as big cats or bears.

HSUS, Humane Society of the United States, owns the GFAS web domain SANCTUARYFEDERATION.ORG and many current or past GFAS board members and staff have ties to HSUS. HSUS is not associated with local humane societies. They are known to lobby against activities that are dear to rural Nevadans: hunting, trapping, feral horse round-ups and exotic animal ownership (other than their own "approved" facilities).