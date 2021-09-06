Letter: Another reason for worker shortage?

Editor:

I just read the article about businesses in the county having difficulty getting workers. It was a well written article, and had great reasons why people aren’t applying for jobs.

I just wanted to add another reason. Maybe people do not want to work here (and in other places in the nation) because of the low vaccination rates and the refusal of people to wear masks.

There is a pandemic swirling around us. It’s scary out there! We have tried it the way of no masks and no vaccines, and it is not working. How about trying to get back to normal with masks and vaccines?

Julie Lewis

Spring Creek

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0