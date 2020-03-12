Letter: Another severe health crisis

Another severe health crisis
Editor:
Back on March 13th, 2015 I bid farewell to a wonderful friend, buddy and pal, my son Waylon’s mother, Ms. Paula J. Brady, and our struggles would begin and some of those struggles would be created by folks with a huge amount of hate towards me but there was an equal amount directed to my son Waylon and my granddaughter Shoshona; it has been sad.
Today, here in 2020, we face an even worse evil but, in some manner, Paula did her best to prepare us for the hate that would be thrown at us.
For example, this virus that has become a severe threat to humanity, but as Paula and I researched and studied history of our own tribal people and that of the Sovereign Nations, we discovered that such diseases that arrive in our communities/reservations were not uncommon.
From smallpox to the sterilization of Native American women, every race of mankind from throughout the world that arrived on the shores of our homeland brought intentional death to our people and today here we are again having to face another severe health crisis.
528 years our tribes have faced the devastation of vicious hate but now, the world is in trouble and all of mankind is worried, upset and frustrated that such a disease has been imposed upon humanity and a people would wonder what will become of our world as we know it.
I’ve lost so much over the last five years and the hate directed towards me is understandable, yet we have managed to survive thanks to good folks such as Dave and Sandy, Jesse and Audrey, Ed and Laura, Stan and a few others, and it those good natured folks who never thrust a knife in our backs, run over us and or put us down, spread ugly gossip about me or us, but helped us when the going was rough.
So Larry, Waylon, Shoshona, Draven, Willow and Loki, on behalf of our wonderful teacher Ms. Paula, thank you, and I do hope that all of you stay and are sincerely protected health-wise.
Larry Kibby, Elko