Letter: Another severe health crisis

Back on March 13th, 2015 I bid farewell to a wonderful friend, buddy and pal, my son Waylon’s mother, Ms. Paula J. Brady, and our struggles would begin and some of those struggles would be created by folks with a huge amount of hate towards me but there was an equal amount directed to my son Waylon and my granddaughter Shoshona; it has been sad.

Today, here in 2020, we face an even worse evil but, in some manner, Paula did her best to prepare us for the hate that would be thrown at us.

For example, this virus that has become a severe threat to humanity, but as Paula and I researched and studied history of our own tribal people and that of the Sovereign Nations, we discovered that such diseases that arrive in our communities/reservations were not uncommon.

From smallpox to the sterilization of Native American women, every race of mankind from throughout the world that arrived on the shores of our homeland brought intentional death to our people and today here we are again having to face another severe health crisis.