Letter: Anticipating the worst on Covid regulations

Editor:
Regarding the July 2, 2021 letter from Christy Armbruster; I read with incredulity, “the sky MIGHT be falling” (liberties taken with Chicken Little’s story) claims.
She states, “We are anticipating that there will be a state mandate that is worse than the masks.” She goes on to expound how masks don’t work, are dangerous, etc. The key word is anticipating. From whom, from where and source of this is not identified. We can anticipate many things based on conspiracy, rumors, false narrative or just our own opinions.
The intention is to pass a resolution to prohibit “vaccine passports” with reasoning based on severe side effects, deaths based on a “recently published peer reviewed article." What article, published, by whom, with what sample size and is it from a respected and credible study? No source is cited. I can gather 3 or 4 of my health care peers and publish a “peer-reviewed” article on the chances of snowballs in hell if I was so determined.
I did take the time to look up the link provided and read the articles. Even by using skeptical thinking skills (quantifying data and looking for alternative possibilities to explain an observation), they did not pass the usual scientific muster. AND to boot, nowhere in America are we requiring vaccine passports. Travel outside the country is another story, but we only have control of our borders.
Lastly she claims, “there would be no harm in allowing individuals to choose if they want the (Covid) injection. What happened to freedom of choice regarding our bodily autonomy?” She seems unaware that in this country we CAN choose to have or forego the Covid vaccine.
So in summary, this hysteria seems to be much ado about nothing. I believe the County Commissioners are right to exclude this request on their agenda.
Bonnie A Stone
Owyhee