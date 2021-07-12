Letter: Anticipating the worst on Covid regulations

Editor:

Regarding the July 2, 2021 letter from Christy Armbruster; I read with incredulity, “the sky MIGHT be falling” (liberties taken with Chicken Little’s story) claims.

She states, “We are anticipating that there will be a state mandate that is worse than the masks.” She goes on to expound how masks don’t work, are dangerous, etc. The key word is anticipating. From whom, from where and source of this is not identified. We can anticipate many things based on conspiracy, rumors, false narrative or just our own opinions.

The intention is to pass a resolution to prohibit “vaccine passports” with reasoning based on severe side effects, deaths based on a “recently published peer reviewed article." What article, published, by whom, with what sample size and is it from a respected and credible study? No source is cited. I can gather 3 or 4 of my health care peers and publish a “peer-reviewed” article on the chances of snowballs in hell if I was so determined.