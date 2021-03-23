 Skip to main content
Letter: Appliances hard to come by in Elko
Letter: Appliances hard to come by in Elko

Letters mailbox

Editor:

Being a local business owner I would love nothing more than to support our community and purchase locally. Unfortunately, as one of my rental properties goes without a refrigerator I am told that I will have to wait 4 to 6 weeks as one has to be ordered. Luckily for the renter I have a used one in my shop for temporary use.

The fact that the two local stores that I have looked at have over 40 in stock and they will not sell a floor model is frustrating. Thus, as I pack up my truck and trailer and head out of town today, we take our business elsewhere.

Perhaps a lesson in economics and sales could help boost our local economy.

Curtis Hill

Spring Creek

