Letter: Arrest reports impact reputations

Editor:

I was wondering why this newspaper puts every single person who is arrested in the paper. I am fairly new to the area but I have read a lot of different newspapers and I have never seen a bigger gossip page in my life!

All people make mistakes and if you are tried before you get to explain yourself then you are kind of judged before you even get to tell your side of the story and I know personally that you have really messed up a few kids' lives by doing this because later when the charges have been dropped and you run a rebuttal not everyone sees it or they already have judged you and you can’t take that impression that they have of you is permanently embedded in their brain.

I honestly think it's for advertising so people will buy your gossip column. I know a lot of people who feel exactly the same way. It bothers me and why do you have to play god with people’s reputation and get away with it. Maybe we should print out all the times that you were trigger happy and jumped the gun and printed an article only to have to explain why you were wrong. Obviously this paper doesn’t have a conscience or care that people’s reputation is at stake.