Art challenges assumptions
Editor:
Marc Thiessen’s “Museum fuels hatred of US” mischaracterizes the work of artist Jenny Holzer and misunderstands the role of museums in democratic societies. Contrary to Thiessen’s assertion - or aspiration - museums do not exist as a “celebration of America,” nor does art exist solely to communicate “beautiful sentiments.” Throughout history, art has served to challenge assumptions, provoke discussion, and encourage critical thought and examination. To attack an artist - especially one whose work has consistently given voice to the underrepresented - is both reactionary and antidemocratic.
As Thiessen notes, we enjoy a freedom of expression that is fundamental to our identity and experience as Americans. As the Guggenheim Foundation has since its founding, we and our colleagues throughout the international constellation of Guggenheim museums will continue to be champions for artists and ideas, however discomfiting they may be for some.
Richard Armstrong
Director, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation
New York, NY
