In the October 19, 2022, issue of your paper you published an article by Karen Dolan. In this she claims that 45,000 people were killed by gun violence in 2022. She also claimed that was an increase of 43%.

I looked up the facts and only 20,726 people died and that is an increase of 13.4%. Please get your facts straight before allowing false articles to be published. People like her are what is wrong with journalism today.