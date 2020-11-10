Letter: Atheism on steroids

A British court rejected the appeal of a doctor sanctioned for his refusal in principle to use the “gender” ideology with his patients, citing his Christian faith. In their judgment the Magistrates declared that the Bible was “incompatible with the notion of human dignity."

His crime? His answer to a question asked during an inspection. Here is the question: “What would you do if you were to assess someone who is obviously a man but asked to be referred to as 'she' or 'Mrs' in the report?" Specifically positing the scenario “of a man six foot tall with a beard but asks to be referred to as “she” or “Mrs” in the report.