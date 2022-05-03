Letter: Attention congressmen and wannabees

Editor:

WE DO NOT LIKE …

1. Confiscatory taxation and deficit spending and how much is wasted or tagged onto anything that gets you elected again and again. Self-Serving vipers!

2. Your sneakiness to bury “Russiagate,” the biggest criminal-political scandal in our history (makes Watergate look like child’s play); the spying and lying by Hillary’s paid people; the follow-ups and cover-ups by multiple federal agencies including the FBI, CIA and a complicit Democratic media. Shameful!

3. Your sensitizing our once-greatest military force in the world by using “woke” agenda training protocols on our U.S. Supreme Forces. Embarrassing!

4. The failure of our diplomats which, by their ineptitude, has given our adversaries across the world the offensive and caused, in barely a year, three conflicts: the UAE, then Afghanistan, now Ukraine. This has only emboldened Russia and China and certainly Iran who now eyes a path to go nuclear. Following from Behind … AGAIN?

5. That AMA Pediatrics compounded the negative impacts of the Covid closures and lockdowns by 36 studies in 11 different countries which found that 69% of the studies concerned mental health and identified emotional, behavioral and restlessness/inattention problems and that facemasks compounded a negative impact on children’s mental health and social development. Disgraceful abuse!

6. The careless releasing of illegal aliens into this country, losing track of them and the intentional “crisis” created by allowing two million illegal aliens to violate our immigration laws, and radically change this nation’s demographic composition just to import voters who will vote Democrat. Sovereignty desecration!

7. The Federal government’s attempt to micromanage our children’s education and health through the Marxist Critical Race Theory and false history rewrites (1619 Project) within Common Core and Social-Emotional Learning; how you have coarsened our society and our culture by encouraging our children to despise their country, religion, even their parents, yet end up not even being able to read or do simple math. Appalling!

8. That you believe Americans are incapable and unqualified to govern ourselves.

So “woke” up: WE DO NOT LIKE IT!

Thelma Homer

Elko

