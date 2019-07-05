Editor:
I have recently been attending a local church and like some Christians I struggle with my faith. It is sometimes hard to deal with the trials of life and I am thankful that I have the faith that I struggle with. This last Sunday, I found myself disappointed with militant attitude that the Pastor presented toward LGBTs. He even laughed and joked about probably going to jail about speaking that way.
The opening prayer humbly asked that The Pastor speak with God’s Voice. On this day, I know that he was not. I don’t speak for God and I don't speak for the LGBT community. Nor would I if I had the opportunity. However, when I am faced with the challenges like these, I am reminded of the things I have learned about Jesus: turn the other cheek, and he who is without sin can cast the first stone.
The Pastor also said that we cannot remain neutral and that we need to make a stand. Therefore, I want to make a stand against this Pastor. Now I can't pretend to know much about it but I believe these are not the days of Ezekiel. These are the days of Jesus, our redeemer. Militant Christians like you, who are filled with bile and hatred, can just Go Blow. I’ll stand with the LGBT community long before I ever stand and do church karaoke with you again.
Scott Patrick
Elko
