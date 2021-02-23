Letter: Awestruck by support following avalanche

Editor:

Thank You!

Last weekend gives me hope for our country. Saturday afternoon my nephew was doing what he loved. He and his friends were tearing up the snow in the Ruby Mountains when they were caught in an avalanche. Ethan was buried in the snow and died, one of his friends has multiple broken bones, and the other managed to get down the mountain and call for help.

To all of you who dug through the snow to recover Ethan, Thank You! To the EMTs and Search and Rescue who went up the mountain and made the tough call, Thank You! To the pilots and crew who recovered our family member, Thank You! To the sheriff’s deputies who deal with distraught, angry families with respect and professionalism, Thank You! To my bosses who made sure I was able to leave work to get to my family, Thank You! To all of you who have offered to help our family, Thank You!