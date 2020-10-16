Letter: Balancing school and life

Editor

These days, it’s easy to feel that the odds are stacked against you. Our community has changed so much in the past few months, and it’s undeniable that many of us are unsure how to move forward. This is exactly how I felt during my sophomore year of high school, when I found out I was going to be a dad.

It felt like the odds were stacked against me. As tough as it was to balance my responsibilities, I knew that graduating high school had to be a top priority to provide a brighter future for myself and my son.

That’s why I decided to enroll in an online school – an option many families are finding these days. At Nevada Virtual Academy, I had the time I needed to be with my son while also balancing my classes and homework. With their help and support, I graduated high school and prepared for college.

Whatever you are going through, it’s important not to give up. With hard work, it is always possible to take control of your life. While the world around us may seem dark as we fight against a pandemic and deal with increasing divide in our country, we must realize that we’re not alone.