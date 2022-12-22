Letter: Balancing the value of life

Editor:

This morning I read your article about the designation of Tiehms buckwheat as an endangered plant with the Department of Natural Resources setting aside 910 acres to preserve it. Further reading said there are only 16,000 known plants in existence. I applaud this effort to protect this plant and others that add to a richness, diversity, and balance in nature. However the article got me thinking about balance.

According to the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services figures from 2010-2019 there were a total of 6,639,097 abortions in the United States. I can’t help but wonder where is the balance and concern by society in this matter? If we care enough to preserve Tiehm’s buckwheat why don’t we care enough to preserve the lives of millions of unborn human beings?

I’m chilled by the cries “I have the right to choose”. Where is the balance here? Perhaps it’s time for a civilized discussion on abortion? One that talks about all the facts, science, human toll and finally the money being made?

It seems to me that if we can preserve wildlife, the environment and the buckwheat we can come up with a better solution than destroying human life because someone may have made a “bad” choice and is faced with the consequence. (I’ve looked at the statistics and the incidence of rape, incest and life threatening events are low.) Is human life not as important?

In this Christmas season, when we celebrate the difference one small child made to the history of mankind, let us begin to consider the potential of all small and precious human beings. The world will be richer and more balanced if we do.

Robin Depalma

Elko