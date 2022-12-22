 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to CC Communications for sponsoring 300 free 3-month digital subscriptions. We have sold out! Click to subscribe today for only $1.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Letter: Balancing the value of life

  • 0
Letters mailbox

Editor:

This morning I read your article about the designation of Tiehms buckwheat as an endangered plant with the Department of Natural Resources setting aside 910 acres to preserve it. Further reading said there are only 16,000 known plants in existence. I applaud this effort to protect this plant and others that add to a richness, diversity, and balance in nature. However the article got me thinking about balance.

According to the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services figures from 2010-2019 there were a total of 6,639,097 abortions in the United States. I can’t help but wonder where is the balance and concern by society in this matter? If we care enough to preserve Tiehm’s buckwheat why don’t we care enough to preserve the lives of millions of unborn human beings?

I’m chilled by the cries “I have the right to choose”. Where is the balance here? Perhaps it’s time for a civilized discussion on abortion? One that talks about all the facts, science, human toll and finally the money being made?

People are also reading…

It seems to me that if we can preserve wildlife, the environment and the buckwheat we can come up with a better solution than destroying human life because someone may have made a “bad” choice and is faced with the consequence. (I’ve looked at the statistics and the incidence of rape, incest and life threatening events are low.) Is human life not as important?

In this Christmas season, when we celebrate the difference one small child made to the history of mankind, let us begin to consider the potential of all small and precious human beings. The world will be richer and more balanced if we do.

Robin Depalma

Elko

A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state where voters affirmed abortion rights this summer. Planned Parenthood Great Plains said it began offering telemedicine consultations Monday to patients visiting its Wichita clinic. President and CEO Emily Wales said the immediate goal is to have more days that patients can go there to get medication abortions. She said her affiliate hopes to offer the service to patients visiting its two clinics on the Kansas side of the Kansas City area "in short order" and eventually to allow patients in doctors' offices and clinics across the state to teleconference with its physicians. The announcement came less than a month after a state-court judge blocked Kansas from enforcing a law that requires a doctor to be in the same room with a patient taking what is typically the first of two doses of medication to end a pregnancy. Another provider, a Wichita clinic operated by the abortion rights group Trust Women, offered telemedicine abortions for a few months late in 2018 but stopped because the legal climate was uncertain.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News