Editor:

A recent party-line amendment in a previously unanimous Assembly Bill makes submitting these thoughts and observations appropriate.

Nevada Democrats, unanimously amending AB423, prohibit schools from adopting a policy that limits the access of a pupil to school facilities or activities because of race, religious creed, color, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, ancestry, familial status or sex. A daily $5,000 fine will be levied against the school for any violation.

This prohibition explicitly puts girls’ safety at risk by allowing biological boys in bathrooms, showers, and on overnight school trips. It puts girls at sexual and physical risk of injury, and will decimate girls’ sports by eliminating salient Title IX rights of and protections for girls.

Democrats, who fought in grey uniforms against the Battle Born State and others in the Union so Democrats could retain slavery, now wage war on girls because they can.

Respectfully,

Ralph R. Sacrison

Elko