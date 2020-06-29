Letter: Be on the right side of history

Thirdly, all of you signed your name to a comment that we are having sporting events in the near future. This is wildly optimistic, considering that professional football and basketball are looking less likely each day we get closer to their opening. Especially, since yesterday the U.S. has seen the most single day confirmed infections (over 38,000 citizens nationwide – that is the more than the total population of the City of Elko), and I assume that this trend will continue until we listen to our infectious disease experts. Even professional golf is rethinking their opening, and some of the highest ranked athletes are even dropping out. How can you say with a straight face if golf cannot handle the spreading of the plague (which has very little interaction between competitors) it will be better in Elko during the poetry gathering? Hope and prayer? Most athletics are out of the question at any level other than professional as it is going to be prohibitively expensive to sterilize the play surface or the ball for that matter, let alone, the sheer amount of touching and breathing on other people.