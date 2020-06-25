Letter: Be patient, adjust to the 'new normal'

While the media continues to focus on when and how a COVID-19 vaccine will become available, we, as citizens, continue to adjust to the “new normal” with each new phase of reopening.
This "normalcy" though must include protecting our children and our future from diseases that have devastated the human race in the past. Many media outlets have reported on essential businesses, workers, and the availability of essentials, but have neglected to bring awareness to the importance of continuing to receive scheduled vaccines. Thus, parents concerned about exposing their children to an unknown virus shied away from medical providers preventing protection and continued herd immunity from diseases such as polio, measles, mumps, rubella, whooping cough, tetanus, and diphtheria.
It has recently been reported that Nevada has undergone a 64% reduction in routine childhood vaccinations since March of this year. As parents strove to do the right thing by protecting their children from exposure to a coronavirus, they inadvertently may have put loved ones at risk.
Many in Nevada may not be aware that pharmacists are able to administer more than just flu and pneumonia shots– including many routine childhood vaccinations. Adults and seniors may easily update their vaccinations to meet current Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations.
Often with more convenient hours than a doctor’s office and no appointment required, local pharmacists provide a convenient – and safe – option for receiving needed vaccinations.
So, while we, as a society, wait patiently for protection against this new virus, we can each do our part to ensure that other diseases do not make a comeback by continuing to receive age appropriate vaccinations.
Dr. Tanya DeMichele, PharmD
Las Vegas
