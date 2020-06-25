Letter: Be patient, adjust to the 'new normal'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the media continues to focus on when and how a COVID-19 vaccine will become available, we, as citizens, continue to adjust to the “new normal” with each new phase of reopening.

This "normalcy" though must include protecting our children and our future from diseases that have devastated the human race in the past. Many media outlets have reported on essential businesses, workers, and the availability of essentials, but have neglected to bring awareness to the importance of continuing to receive scheduled vaccines. Thus, parents concerned about exposing their children to an unknown virus shied away from medical providers preventing protection and continued herd immunity from diseases such as polio, measles, mumps, rubella, whooping cough, tetanus, and diphtheria.

It has recently been reported that Nevada has undergone a 64% reduction in routine childhood vaccinations since March of this year. As parents strove to do the right thing by protecting their children from exposure to a coronavirus, they inadvertently may have put loved ones at risk.

Many in Nevada may not be aware that pharmacists are able to administer more than just flu and pneumonia shots– including many routine childhood vaccinations. Adults and seniors may easily update their vaccinations to meet current Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations.