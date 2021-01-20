Letter: Beer distributors vs. human trafficking

Editor:

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and in order to strengthen the fight against trafficking locally, Blach Distributing Company joined the National Beer Wholesalers Association's Distributors Against Human Trafficking initiative.

Since launching in July 2020, the campaign has trained 6,000 employees and is on track to exceed its goal of 10,000 employees trained by the end of 2021.

Through this initiative, NBWA has deployed a number of educational resources to inform America’s more than 140,000 beer distribution employees of the signs of human trafficking given beer distributors unique positioning to help combat this crime. They visit nearly 600,000 retail locations around the country on a regular basis and have access to locations often unseen by the public.

As President of Blach Distributing Company and Chairman of NBWA, I am proud to be a part of this initiative and remain committed to ensuring Nevada’s beer distributors have the resources they need to aid in the fight against human trafficking at the local level. There's more work to do, but through this training, there are already fewer places for human traffickers to hide.

Patrick Blach