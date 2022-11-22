Letter: Being thankful, and respectful

Editor:

In that November is Native Heritage month and Thanksgiving is upon us, I thought I’d drop a quick note of Thanks.

The assumption that the first Thanksgiving took place around 1621 within the 13 colonies, that probably had only about less than 2 million Europeans, whom had no idea that there were millions upon millions of Indigenous tribes west of the Mississippi river is a portion of American history that is not really understood.

Anyway, I’m sending words of gratitude and thanks to very good friends and especially to those wonderful folks from F.I.S.H., in that it is probable that many would suffer dearly without their help.

Folks do need to take the time to express their thanks for the good in people because when a helping hand is needed in this day and age, most often it can be tough to find the right aid and assistance without a lot of strings attached.

Hate is not being patriotic, nor is shooting up schools and other public places, hurting or killing innocent folks, especially infants, children or teens. Political affairs will always be what it is, questionable and seemingly uncaring, that often throws people and whole families on the street.

We do need to take the time to be thankful but most of all try to be respectful towards one another and stop following political corruption and those that advocate hate because of the color of one's skin, their gender or their religious beliefs, we were all taught at one point in time to have a good heart and to be respectful.

I am appreciative, grateful and thankful for my friends, F.I.S.H., and to those who watch over me, make sure I’m safe and have all I need. I also send a great thank you to all my grandchildren for being strong and holding their heads up. Thank you Elko, for almost a half century of good memories.

Larry Kibby

Elko