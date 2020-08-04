Letter: Better options for wild horse control

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Recently, Representative Titus and several others championed an amendment to H.R. 7608 requiring the Bureau of Land Management to utilize $11,000,000 of its budget for managing free-roaming horses (FRH) to implement PZP, reversible fertility control. This is a misplaced priority use of taxpayer dollars for FRH population control. Today, horse populations have vastly exceeded the thriving ecological balance of our lands.

Administration of fertility control is a potential piece of the solution to reduce and then maintain horse numbers to the carrying capacity of the land. PZP is not a cost-effective, nor effective tool for population control for horses. PZP is a temporary form of birth control that must be administered annually.

Successful application of PZP over time has only occurred in a couple small, discreet areas where horses are easier to find, catch, and identify the individual horses needing the booster and where volunteers could be recruited to assist such an intensive process. Almost all horses in NV are of vast acreages where PZP is not remotely practical. Tens of thousands of horses would need to be captured annually on millions of acres merely to slow population growth. Annual round ups of the tremendous numbers of horses would be cost prohibitive, ineffective and inhumane.