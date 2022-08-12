Letter: ‘Beware the Beast’

Editor:

The Nazi Party is alive and well in America today! It is now known as the “Democratic” Party. They have weaponized the FBI and the IRS as the party’s new incarnation of Hitler’s Gestapo – to go after their “enemies” with a vengeance!

Their never-ending vendetta against the 45th President of the United States and the 75 million Americans who voted for him in 2020 reached new heights this week with the FBI’s illegitimate raid on President Trump’s home in Maralago, when he was not even there.

What “evidence” were they planting – How did they co-ordinate their armed raid? Was there collusion by the Attorney General with the alleged 46th President (Brain-Dead Biden)?

Should I now expect an armed FBI raid on my home at midnight, for exercising what used to be my First Amendment right? Or will Biden’s 87,000 IRS agents target me for daring to write this letter to the editor.

Wake up, America!

J.D. “Cap” Naungayan

Spring Creek