Letter: Biden and the Afghanistan lie

Editor:

Joe Biden is bringing disgrace to America by turning tail and running in Afghanistan. The damage from the chaotic fall of Vietnam is still fresh and this is not healing but adding salt to the wound.

This is not partisan as everything about Afghanistan has been a lie born by the extreme sacrifices of our servicemen. Afghanistan was not responsible for 9/11. Afghanistan was not responsible for domestic terrorism. Pat Tillman was not killed by the Taliban. Bin Ladin wasn’t in Afghanistan.

We couldn’t win in Afghanistan despite what senior military leaders were telling our presidents. The Afghan military will not stop the Taliban from taking over Afghanistan. Now those senior leaders are running for cover and trying to blame the Afghan military -- a far cry from the past when they were can-do: “Yes sir we can win in Afghanistan.” “Yes sir we can train the Afghanistan to secure their country.”

Over 50,000 young men and women died in Vietnam proving you can’t force a nation to defend itself. We dishonor their memory and their sacrifices by entering a war so a rich brat could strut around on the deck of an aircraft carrier in a military costume. I believe it’s time to hold our leaders accountable for their actions and not sweep it under the rug like we did in Vietnam.