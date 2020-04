× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

It would seem that the line of cars waiting to get to the grand opening of NEWE CANNABIS pretty much reached all the way back to Wells.

It's gratifying to see the support the citizens of Elko County have for their first-nation retailers.

Imagine the traffic jam there might have been if we hadn't been ordered by the Governor to shelter in place.

Kate and Bob Alston

Southfork

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0