Letter: Bike races were well planned

Editor:

My congratulations to the Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise, their sponsors and helpers for their staging of four bike races last Saturday (collectively named Ruby Roubaix after the French single day race). The races began and ended at the Lamoille school house. The races ranged in length from 20 to 117 miles, and ran simultaneously.

Accurate race information was posted on the internet long before race day. More than 140 riders came from all over the west. Many out of state riders were stunned by the beauty of the Rubies. Race times and placing were quickly accessed on the internet. Riders had access to food and water at the school and on the road.

I began racing bicycles in the 1960s. None of the races I have been in were planned better than Ruby Roubaix.

Stewart Wilson

Lamoille

