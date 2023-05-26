Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Editor:

We have a bulling problem at Spring Creek Middle School. It’s been going on all year.

My daughter and son in law have been to the school several times and I’ve been there twice and I’m going to be going again tomorrow morning. My grandson has been knocked down and choked by another kid and would have been seriously hurt if a friend of his hadn’t had been walking by and seen what was happening and knocked the older kid off my grandson.

It started because my grandson accidentally bumped into this kid; he apologized but that didn’t stop the attack. He was told it was his fault and to watch where he was walking. Nothing was done to the kid that attacked him. All the incidents were reported to the vice principal and my grandson was told to stay away from the kids doing this but it’s kind of hard to do when they come looking for him.

It’s always two or three kids and when confronted they all say it’s my grandson’s fault and he gets talked too. Each time I’ve talked to the vice principal he says Elko County School District doesn’t tolerate bullying but nothing seems to get done. I’ve read posts on Facebook about this and the parents have reported bullying many times and finally giving up and pulled their kids out of school and home teaching or putting them in private schools.

We pay lots of taxes for safe public schools and our kids and grandkids shouldn’t have to put up with being bullied. I’m not sure what to do about this problem maybe get an attorney and see what can be done. If any other parents would like to join forces to do something about this problem let me know.

The school district isn’t worried about it and I don’t want any kid to have to go through this and think there is no help and do something drastic.

Thank you.

Clifton Jackson

Spring Creek