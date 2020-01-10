Letter: Buttigieg's plans for infrastructure

Editor:

Infrastructure: it’s a political issue that everyone seems to agree on. Ensuring our roads and highways are maintained to best serve our economy and our communities is something that everyone can get behind. However, politicians in Washington have failed to deliver in prioritizing and funding these projects.

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, announced a bold plan to take on the infrastructure challenges that we face today and will face in the coming years and generations. In particular, the plan is focused on creating jobs, making roads safer, ensuring all Americans have clean water, and investing in sustainable infrastructure that we will rely on for decades.

In Elko, it seems that there’s always road maintenance going on, but we still have plenty of unkempt infrastructure. The roads that are frequently repaired aren’t necessarily the ones that need maintenance the most. There’s a disconnect between the priorities of the community and the decisions of what projects get funded.

