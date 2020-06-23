Letter: Cancelation of NCPG

I have participated in the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering for over thirty years and I am disappointed that the event has been canceled for next year. But I applaud the Director and the Board of Trustees for exercising common sense in regards to the potential exposure to COVID-19 as it continues to spike as I write.
Drawing a worldwide audience, the prospect of the Gathering, with all its hugs and handshakes, becoming a mini-epicenter for the virus must be avoided at all costs. Even in normal years, I leave Elko with some sort of bug—one year it was pneumonia. The NCPG has become Robbin’s and my one vacation from the ranch, but envisioning us all in masks seems a ludicrous alternative where there are no guarantees that performers and audience would even attend. The real risks to the health of the audience, performers, volunteers and the staff of the WFC cannot be ignored.
Economically, we’ve all taken a hit due to COVID-19, especially those of us in the cattle business. As a former Board member, I know that the Western Folklife Center doesn’t generate enough money from ticket sales to cover its costs and depends heavily on grants and donations to carry on from one year to the next. I understand that local merchants depend on their monetary injection during the Gathering. All of us have been impacted by the virus. For the sake of the Poetry Gathering, let’s support good sense to keep those impacts to a minimum.
John Dofflemyer
Lemon Cove, California
