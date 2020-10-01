Letter: Car trouble on I-80 in Elko County

On Sunday, Sept. 20th, while traveling on I-80 halfway between Elko and Wells, the water pump went out on my vehicle. AAA had Roadway Towing come out and take the call.

I met one of the nicest people in Jose, the driver. He towed me back to Elko and helped me get in contact with A.J. at Mobile Wrenches, another great guy. Without their help, I would have been stuck in Elko for an additional day. A.J. was able to get back on the road quickly and I made it to my conference the next day in Loveland, Colorado.