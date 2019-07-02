{{featured_button_text}}
ERIC GOODELL egoodell@magicvalley.com

Editor:

Well, the report has come out and it seems that the paper won’t be quick to shove their feet into their mouths. I’ll start by quoting the most derogatory comment that was printed by the paper about the Gold Bar incident in May:

“Haul truck driver Dean V. Pilcher, 57, of Colorado was killed May 13 when his vehicle overturned while operating at the mine.”

If you’ll refer to the MSHA website, the “fatality” has been retracted as the miner died of natural causes, not when the truck overturned.

I guess defaming companies sells more kitty box liners than the truth does.

Samantha Carbury

Spring Creek

