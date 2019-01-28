Editor:
The recent standoff in Washington has convinced many Americans that there has to be a better way to run a government. When you can’t sort out a couple of issues without shutting down the Federal government and throwing 800,000 workers on the street for over a month, things have gotten a bit too crazy.
In December, a number of centrist political parties across America joined forces to create The Alliance Party. The party is committed to a moderate, pragmatic platform based on fiscal prudence; balanced budgets; and dealing with our enormous public debt. The Alliance Party supports an open immigration system with sound borders. We believe all Americans deserve accessible and affordable health care.
Founded by veterans of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, The Alliance Party supports a strong modern military; the welfare of our veterans; and ensuring public safety without interfering with our Second Amendment rights. Above all we believe that government must respect the rights of all and minimize intrusions on our rights and freedoms. The Alliance Party respects the rights of individual state party affiliates to forge their own platforms within the general guidelines of the national platform.
Maybe you’ve had enough of the angry rhetoric, the extreme positions, the lack of compromise and the antics on offer from both major parties. If you’re fed up, I’d urge you to check out The Alliance Party (www.theallianceparty.com) and the state affiliate, Alliance Party of Nevada. There is a way out of this mess.
Alliance Party of Nevada
Mike Power
Chair
