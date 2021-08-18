Letter: Checking on vaccine side-effects

Editor:
Since Mr. Harris’ 5-minute search on the internet did not agree with the numbers I presented at the Elko County School Board meeting, here are the directions for using the VAERS site to see the reported deaths from the injections.
1. Go to https://vaers.hhs.gov/ then Click VAERS data
2. Click I have read the disclaimer then Search CDC Wonder
3. Scroll down to the bottom to agree again, then you can go to VAERS data search
4. To organize a table layout, fill in the table as follows: Group results by symptoms, VAERS ID (scroll down to see that option), Vaccine manufacturer, Age, and State
5. Scroll down to add COVID-19 product on the vaccine characteristic
6. Scroll down to other event characteristics and select death
7. Then Send
On 8/7/2021 at 8:41 pm, there were 116,266 reports of death from the shot. That number is still climbing because on 8/13/2021 at 8:03 pm, 118,439 people have been reported dead after receiving the shot(s).
In order to see specific cases, the number of reports has to be less than 10,000 so you can change the details, such as finding out how many people died after 1 dose (currently at 67,105) or how many people in Nevada have died (32 have been reported so far).
I appreciate the chance to share this critical information so people can find the information independently.
Further correction, Mr. Harris is incorrect in his statement about my licensing status. I am a retired medical doctor not an NP. I allowed my license to expire by my own choice; my license has never been suspended.
Christy Armbruster
Elko
(Editor’s note: According to Reuters Fact Check, “Claims of widespread death due to COVID-19 vaccines reported on VAERS are false. Entries in VAERS do not prove causality. According to the CDC, there have been three confirmed deaths connected to the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.”)