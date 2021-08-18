Letter: Checking on vaccine side-effects

Editor:

Since Mr. Harris’ 5-minute search on the internet did not agree with the numbers I presented at the Elko County School Board meeting, here are the directions for using the VAERS site to see the reported deaths from the injections.

1. Go to https://vaers.hhs.gov/ then Click VAERS data

2. Click I have read the disclaimer then Search CDC Wonder

3. Scroll down to the bottom to agree again, then you can go to VAERS data search

4. To organize a table layout, fill in the table as follows: Group results by symptoms, VAERS ID (scroll down to see that option), Vaccine manufacturer, Age, and State

5. Scroll down to add COVID-19 product on the vaccine characteristic

6. Scroll down to other event characteristics and select death

7. Then Send

On 8/7/2021 at 8:41 pm, there were 116,266 reports of death from the shot. That number is still climbing because on 8/13/2021 at 8:03 pm, 118,439 people have been reported dead after receiving the shot(s).