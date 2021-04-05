Letter: Christians offended by expression

Editor:

In the Sports section of Saturday, April 03, 2021, Anthony Mori reported on the incredible efforts of both the Elko and Spring Creek football teams in the game played at Warrior Field on Friday. Indeed, the teams were very competitive and they played well. I am pleased that the Free Press covered it.

However, in his reporting, Anthony Mori began the article with the phrase "oh my god". The use of this phrase was very offensive to Christians, as it is blasphemous. The phrase is offensive on any day, but especially during Easter weekend. Not only is the phrase offensive to many, but it is unbecoming to a publication such as the Free Press. Surely, Mr. Mori isn't still in pre-pubescence! Certainly, standards of good journalism don't include this type phrase to start an article.

I think our youth athletes on either side of the hill did an excellent job and I am thankful for the coverage. However, it would be great if it had been reported without offensive, prepubescent phrases. Our student athletes, Christian and non-Christian deserve better. The readers deserve better.

Larry Robb

Spring Creek

