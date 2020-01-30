Letter: City contriving 'witch hunt' on golf pro

City contriving ‘witch hunt’ on golf pro
Editor:
I am writing in regards to your recent article titled “Weekend Green Fees going up at Ruby View.” In my opinion the actions of several governing members of the City of Elko are contriving a “witch hunt” in regards to Brad Martin, Head PGA Professional at the Ruby View Golf Course.
Please correct me if I am wrong, but wasn’t Mr. Martin awarded a two-year extension to his current contract with a unanimous vote, as reported in your paper on November 19, 2019?
You have free articles remaining.
With that in mind, Mr. Keener, your lack of respect directed at Mr. Martin in the January 25, 2020 article is a complete slap in the face, and should warrant a public apology on your part, especially as an elected official of the City of Elko. Brad Martin is a very well respected and longtime valued member of the Elko community, and should be treated as such. Your lack of professionalism, by only referring to Mr. Martin as the private contractor, is very alarming.
Mr. Strickland, your timing of objections and comments is confusing to me. I reviewed the minutes from the October 22, 2019 City Council meeting, in which you were in attendance, and I am somewhat perplexed. Why wouldn’t you share your feeling about Mr. Martin, as a private citizen, when the meeting was opened up for public comment, rather than addressing them in a public meeting several months later? Also, could you please provide documentation supporting your statement, “over the hill revenue is going up” in reference to the Spring Creek Golf Course? Perhaps improvements to the Ruby View Clubhouse that was built in 1968 would attract new clientele to a sport of declining popularity?
In closing, Brad Martin is the Head PGA Professional at Ruby View Golf Course. It is my opinion that he should be treated with the same amount of respect and dignity that is afforded to all employees of the City of Elko.
Thank you for your time.
Mitch Uriarte
Elko