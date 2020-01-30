Letter: City contriving 'witch hunt' on golf pro

City contriving ‘witch hunt’ on golf pro

Editor:

I am writing in regards to your recent article titled “Weekend Green Fees going up at Ruby View.” In my opinion the actions of several governing members of the City of Elko are contriving a “witch hunt” in regards to Brad Martin, Head PGA Professional at the Ruby View Golf Course.

Please correct me if I am wrong, but wasn’t Mr. Martin awarded a two-year extension to his current contract with a unanimous vote, as reported in your paper on November 19, 2019?

With that in mind, Mr. Keener, your lack of respect directed at Mr. Martin in the January 25, 2020 article is a complete slap in the face, and should warrant a public apology on your part, especially as an elected official of the City of Elko. Brad Martin is a very well respected and longtime valued member of the Elko community, and should be treated as such. Your lack of professionalism, by only referring to Mr. Martin as the private contractor, is very alarming.