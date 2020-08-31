Letter: Civil disobedience in Elko

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I am writing, happily, on an incident which in Elko apparently passes for civil disobedience. On the evening of Wednesday August 26th, I heard voices coming across my backyard and the Argent Avenue parking lot from Mountain View Park. Not unusual, but soft popping sounds with the voices concerned me a bit. It was dark enough that I could not see anyone nor any vehicles.

Several minutes later, I heard car doors slamming and again glanced out the window. There was a vehicle, now backing away across the parking lot. It maneuvered so the headlamps lit the handiwork which the soft popping sounds had caused. That was an image and phrase formed by pressing plastic drink cups into the chain link fence:

A cross, followed by Save Our Children.

I laughed at what I considered sweet and benign mischief and went to bed. Thursday morning while there was just enough pre-dawn light to bring out the various colors of the cups, but the sun had not yet risen behind the scene, I took a cell phone photo. Figured that after charging the real camera, later in the day I would take more – and more stable – photos with the sun behind me. More stable because I again was laughing when I took the one photo.