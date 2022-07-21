Letter: Classrooms need emergency exits

Editor:

Maybe I’m over simplifying this in my mind, but it seems to me that if you quit designing schools like a minimum security prison, this seemingly simple solution could save many many lives in regards to the recent rash of the senseless shootings of our innocent children AND create a bit of economic stimulus by creating good jobs; they would not be permanent jobs but what I’m about to share would keep a good sized crew close to an entire summer … per school depending on the size of each school.

Here it is. Put an emergency exit only door on each classroom. Ya, that’s it. I hope I don’t have to explain this in too much detail. As my girlfriend added to my idea, make it a fire type door that can be released by a push of a button from an office that has a monitor viewing the main entrances. This same button sends a signal to local law enforcement that there is an active shooter and to respond immediately to cover the fleeing children so when the shooter discovers the empty classrooms, the officer responding to the call can act as cover should the gunman step outside to carry out his murderous plan.

At least this way those children have a 100% higher chance of getting out of harm's way and at the VERY least, the number of victims would be dramatically lower.

I’m just a simple working man, I don’t claim to have all the answers. This seems like a no brainer to me. I don’t know how else to get this word out or get people to at least start thinking about it or embellish on it or convince me that my thinking is flawed in some way.

Gene M. Walz

Wells