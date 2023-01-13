Letter: Cloud seeding comes with dangers

Editor:

Regarding the Elko Daily Free Press' 1/9/23 article, "Elko County to Give Money for Cloud Seeding," Elko County Commissioners would do well to investigate the health and environmental dangers of cloud seeding with silver iodide.

The Office of Environment, Health and Safety, UC Berkeley, rates silver iodide as a Class C, non-soluble, inorganic, hazardous chemical that pollutes water and soil. It has been found to be highly toxic to fish, livestock and humans. The article at this link provides substantial verification of these statements: http://www.ranches.org/cloudseedingharmful.htm

Also, in light of this winter's unusually substantial snowfall, it may be not only hazardous, but also unnecessary to conduct cloud seeding in Elko County, as it could contribute to additional flooding in the spring.

I strongly encourage the Elko County Commissioners and readers of this letter to educate themselves about the dangers of cloud seeding. In light of this new information, I hope the County Commissioners will vote to rescind their spending of our money on this hazardous project, not only this year, but in years to come.

Kristi Lyn Glass

Lamoille