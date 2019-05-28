Editor:
It's come to the attention of many in our league of the firing of Coach Shane Gilligan. I'd have to say this was a complete shock and a very unfortunate thing to hear. Shane is, and always has been, a staple in our league and someone you could always count on to be honest and fair as an opposing coach.
Shane has always treated me, my players, my coaches with respect and we always have appreciated that. You don't always get that from other coaches, but we always knew what we were getting with Coach Gilligan. Shane is truly a professional on and off the field and I can only hope you would reconsider the decision to look for another coach.
Elko High Baseball has set the bar in our league for the past several years competing for a State Title every year. Elko baseball players are well coached, play hard, and you always know you're going to have a tough series when we play.
I tell my players again and again to take a page out of Elko's book if we want to get to the top of the league.
Thank you for taking the time to listen to a fellow coach of the 3A League.
Coach Starbuck Teevan
South Lake Tahoe
