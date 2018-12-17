Editor:
There's a child dead in New Mexico. She died because of the indifference of the authorities who assumed responsibility for her and then ignored their most basic duty ... her safety and welfare.
We, the people, are ultimately responsible for the actions of our government.
As Americans, can it possibly be inherent in our values to treat the death of a child as collateral damage in a war on immigration?
We are in politically charged times. But, isn't it time that when confronted by the unthinkable, we ALL rise up and demand answers?
Kate Alston
South Fork
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.