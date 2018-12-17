Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters mailbox

Editor:

There's a child dead in New Mexico. She died because of the indifference of the authorities who assumed responsibility for her and then ignored their most basic duty ... her safety and welfare.

We, the people, are ultimately responsible for the actions of our government.

As Americans, can it possibly be inherent in our values to treat the death of a child as collateral damage in a war on immigration?

We are in politically charged times. But, isn't it time that when confronted by the unthinkable, we ALL rise up and demand answers?

Kate Alston

South Fork

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments