Editor:

I would like to thank some very kind people who came to my assistance last month.

I collided with a deer while driving in Pine Valley. My car was quite disabled. Several kind folk stopped to help me.

Thank you Mr. Greener, Mr. Mayfield, Mr. Curry, Jed Brown, Jaime and Ellie, and NHP officer Schwedhelm (you were so considerate).

To all of the above – I was overwhelmed with your concern and help.

With appreciation,

Claire Williamson

Elko

