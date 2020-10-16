Letter: Committee wants to work with schools

Editor:

I am writing this letter to the teachers, the administration, and to the parents of students in the Elko County School District. I am part of an action committee to reopen schools in Elko County. The committee was not formed to tell the school district how or when to open. Our goal is to work together with the School Board to help find safe solutions for the reopening of schools.

We requested to be on the agenda to join the discussion of reopening plans. We were told the steps to take and followed accordingly. We wrote a letter requesting to be on the agenda to discuss the reopening plans and how we could be of help. The letter included talking points of having a plan that kept schools from opening and closing, and other problems we have heard about from other districts.

The committee included the Mayor of Elko, two county commissioners, a state assemblyman, a state senator, and some other concerned community members to offer information from how the city, the county, and the state is handling this. We formed in hopes of providing guidance, looking at how we could assist from different areas to work together in finding solutions that work for reopening to live instruction.